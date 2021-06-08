Steph McGovern has taken to Instagram to share a rare personal photo with her fans. The Packed Lunch star shared a series of snapshots revealing that she has switched to an electric car – and she couldn't be happier about it.

Steph – who shares one daughter with her partner – posed for a selfie, beaming as she posed next to her green car. She wrote: "Charged my @citroen electric car for the first time today! Popped it on charge while I was in the gym.

MORE: Inside Steph McGovern's super stylish home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

"I was nervous about doing it, but it was actually really easy. I used the cable in the boot — connected it to the car in the bit that's like where you'd put fuel and then to the power point @evboxglobal (which had instructions on). Came back an hour later.....now I'm charged and so is the car!"

READ: Steph McGovern opens up about 'amazing' partner and 'gorgeous' daughter

MORE: Steph McGovern shares rare snap of daughter during surprise birthday party thrown by girlfriend

Steph has switched to an electric car - and couldn't be happier

Fans were quick to praise Steph's efforts, with one writing: "Multi tasking at its best!" A second noted: "Well done Steph. I am so thinking of getting an electric car. It's just the charging points in London. There aren't many. Loving the show. You are a breath of fresh air xxxx." And a third remarked: "Wow, the environment says thanks!"

READ: Steph McGovern shares glimpse into romantic getaway with girlfriend

MORE: Steph McGovern shares rare photo from 'perfect' home life with partner and baby

Steph, 39, rarely shares photos from her personal life and prefers to keep her family out of the public eye.

The star prefers to keep her home life out of the spotlight

However, during an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Steph revealed that she and her partner were friends for "a long long time" before becoming romantically involved.

READ: Steph McGovern explains mystery behind girlfriend's identity

MORE: BBC Breakfast stars' kids: Dan Walker, Louise Minchin & more family photos

The couple share their one-year-old daughter, whose name they haven't publicly revealed and who they welcomed in November 2019.

Steph shares a young daughter with her partner

In an interview with The Sun's TV Magazine on Instagram, Steph did reveal that her weekends now are solely for her loved ones and she has waved goodbye to her "workaholic" days.

"Now Saturdays and Sundays are about my partner and my daughter," she said. "My perfect Saturday is taking my little girl swimming, then we'll go out for lunch with her, which is chaos but we pretend it's fine."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.