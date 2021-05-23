Steph McGovern gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her mini-break at the weekend. The presenter and her girlfriend headed to the countryside on their own for a couple of days, where they enjoyed a stay in the gorgeous surroundings of Wensleydale.

And Steph, who usually keeps her private life to herself, couldn't resist sharing a few snaps of the romantic trip.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Steph's Packed Lunch host uploaded a photo which showed the lush greenery of the view from her accommodation.

The 38-year-old captioned it: "Cheeky little weekend away with my missus…"

In another photo, the star looked relaxed and care-free as she lay in bed reading and wearing a face mask!

Clearly engrossed in her book – a pre-publication copy of Alan Johnson's upcoming novel The Late Train to Gipsy Hill – the star captioned the image: "Face mask and a good book – am in heaven (with Alan Johnson)," adding a laughing emoji.

Steph shared a scenic photo from her weekend getaway

Steph also shared the photo to Twitter, where she wrote: "In bed with Alan Johnson and a face mask..."

Her followers were quick to react, with one writing: "Still a beauty" and others commenting: "What a cracking way to spend a Saturday night," and: "Cosy!!!"

Other fans teased the star about the mask making her look like a particularly memorable film character, responding: "I’m getting a Hannibal Lector vibe for some reason," and: "Did you have a glass of Chianti?"

The star also entertained fans with a glimpse of her bedtime routine

Steph also received a little gentle ribbing about how she was spending her mini-break, writing: "And who said romance is dead," and: "Bet your missus is well chuffed with that!"

Steph doesn't often share details of her family life but during an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby she revealed that she and her partner, who works in TV production, were friends for "a long long time" before becoming romantically involved.

They now share a daughter, who they welcomed in November 2019.

