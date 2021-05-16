Steph McGovern shares rare photo from 'perfect' home life with partner and baby The Steph's Packed Lunch star is a doting mum

Steph McGovern shared the sweetest glimpse into her family life in a new photo over the weekend.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo from her Saturday night with her partner, who keeps out of the public eye.

The snapshot showed some takeaway food peeking out of a cardboard bag on the table in front of her with the television on in the background.

The actress Anna Maxwell Martin could be seen on the screen and Steph captioned the picture: "Perfect Saturday night…"

The star went on to describe what made the evening so lovely, and her list read: "Baby asleep. Drinking wine. Eating takeaway. Watching Motherland."

A glass of red wine could also be spotted on the table, to enhance the night even more!

Steph often keeps her home life private and never mentions any information about her partner online, although she is reported to work behind-the-scenes in TV.

Steph shared the behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram

The couple share a one-year-old daughter, whose name they haven't publicly revealed and who they welcomed in November 2019.

The Steph's Packed Lunch host recently opened up about being a mum and how she likes to spend her time off.

Sharing a snippet from a previous interview with The Sun's TV Magazine on Instagram, the former engineer revealed how weekends are solely for her loved ones now she has waved goodbye to her "workaholic" days.

The star is a doting mum-of-one

"Now Saturdays and Sundays are about my partner and my daughter," she said.

"My perfect Saturday is taking my little girl swimming, then we'll go out for lunch with her, which is chaos but we pretend it's fine."

She went on: "And then having friends round for a bottle of wine and a gossip. A lot of my pals are friends I've had forever, so we have a real giggle."

