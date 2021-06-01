Steph McGovern shares rare snap of daughter during surprise birthday party thrown by girlfriend

Steph McGovern is one lucky woman! The Steph's Packed Lunch presenter was treated to a surprise birthday party thrown by her partner at their family garden.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the TV star - who turned 39 on Monday - shared a series of snaps, including one of their daughter posing alongside giant number balloons and another of their incredible taco van.

WATCH: Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

"On Saturday my brilliant partner surprised me with a little b'day garden party.... here are a few of the pics," she wrote in the caption. "She hired the most AMAZING taco van serving LUSH food+drinks! Thanks @tacoporium.

"Then @saradaviescc surprised us with a load of delicious treats from @tastytartscakes that she had sent over. And my gorgeous mate Jane bought me a fabulous b’day cake made by @selzcakes. Local small businesses all doing fantastic stuff. #smallbizshoutout."

Sharing her delight, Steph concluded: "We drank, chatted, danced and PLAYED MUSICAL CHAIRS! It was brilliant. I have the best friends and family in the world. #stephstuff #birthdaybanter."

The TV star shared this rare snap of her little girl

Her friends and fans were quick to comment, with Gemma Atkinson writing: "The taco Van!!! Hope they come to Manchester!" Ruby Bhogal remarked: "Ahhhh happy belated birthday Steph! Looks like you were spoilt - deservedly! The taco van thoughhhh NEED!"

Steph tends to keep her home life private and rarely mentions any information about her partner online, although she is reported to work behind-the-scenes in TV.

Steph was also treated to her own taco van

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Bab, Steph revealed that she and her partner were friends for "a long long time" before becoming romantically involved.

The couple share their one-year-old daughter, whose name they haven't publicly revealed and who they welcomed in November 2019.

