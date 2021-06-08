Al Roker melts hearts during dance with daughter on wedding day in unseen photo The Today star is a doting dad to three children

Al Roker was an incredibly proud father on Friday as his daughter Courtney tied the knot to the love of her life.

The Today star invited many of his work colleagues to the special day, who have since shared some incredible photos from the occasion on social media.

Most recently, Dylan Dreyer took to Instagram to post some picture highlights from the wedding.

These included a candid snapshot of Al dancing with the bride.

As expected, the TV star was beaming with joy as he danced with his firstborn, as a crowd behind them looked on smiling and capturing the moment on camera.

Al opened up about his daughter's big day on Monday's Today show.

Al Roker and his daughter Courtney dancing at her wedding

"Once we got through the vows it was fine," Al said of how he was feeling during the ceremony.

Courtney and her now-husband Wesley Laga said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey where Al walked Courtney down the aisle.

He couldn’t wait to proudly give away his firstborn but ahead of the nuptials Al admitted he was nervous for one reason.

Many of the Today stars, including Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer, were at Courtney's wedding

In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the father-of-three said: "It's an outside wedding, so I am a little nervous about the weather."

He then went on to say that he didn't want guests to complain about the weather or compare his daughter's big day to theirs.

"Like, don't make me take you out at my daughter's wedding," he joked.

Al with his co-stars and family on his daughter's wedding day

By the looks of things, the weather held out for the bride and groom and the indoor reception after the ceremony looked positively dreamy.

The father-of-three shares Courtney, 34, with first wife Alice Bell, and is also dad to children Leila, 22, and Nick, 16, who he shares with Deborah Roberts.

Al shared many photos on social media from Courtney's special day, including a group shot of him, Deborah and the bride and groom.

"A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess," he wrote alongside the image.

