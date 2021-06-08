Savannah Guthrie stuns in swimsuit selfie while relaxing in the pool The Today star celebrated ten years on the NBC daytime show on Monday

Savannah Guthrie was made to feel special at the start of the week as she marked her ten-year anniversary on the Today show.

MORE: Today's Al Roker's daughter's wedding has somebody noticeably missing

A number of Savannah's co-stars took to Instagram to mark the milestone occasion, including Al Roker, who posted a gorgeous picture of the pair in the pool.

The happy photo saw Savannah looking stylish in a black swimsuit and oversized shades, as she relaxed in the water next to Al.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker reveals why Savannah Guthrie wasn't at his daughter's wedding

In the caption, the father-of-three wrote: "Hard to believe but it's been ten years since this smart, funny, generous, legal eagle journalist joined @todayshow @3rdhourtoday. Happy Savannahversary."

MORE: Today's Al Roker prepares for daughter's wedding with sweet family photo

SEE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside beautiful upstate New York home

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Fabulous photo Al! Loved the anniversary tribute to Savannah on the show!" while another wrote: "Love these cute pics! Warmest congratulations to Savannah!"

A third added: "Great pictures – congratulations Savannah!" Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb shared a beautiful throwback photo of her co-star with her then-baby daughter Vale – now six.

Savannah Guthrie looked stylish in a black swimsuit in the pool with Al Roker

In the caption, Hoda wrote: "Sg it's your 10 year anniversary... so many worky pix to choose from... but this one shows your whole heart. I love sitting next to you."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's latest career announcement leaves her co-stars stunned

READ: Savannah Guthrie's fans 'pray for her' as she announces surgery news

Dylan Dreyer also paid tribute to Savannah, sharing a picture of the pair when they were both pregnant at the same time.

Savannah celebrated ten years on the Today show on Monday

"Shared memories both in life and on TV. I truly admire you for your poise, quick wit, intelligence, kindness, and friendship. Happy #savannahversary and congratulations on 10 years hosting @todayshow @savannahguthrie!!!"

Savannah's ten-year anniversary show included a 15-minute tribute that saw her colleagues honour her dedication and professionalism.

The NBC star is a doting mother to two children

What's more, the doting mother was overcome with emotion when her two children, Vale and Charles, surprised her by making an appearance on the programme.

"We actually have a little bit of cake so we're going to have some special people bring it out," shared Hoda as Savannah's children appeared, along with her husband Michael Feldman.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie 'so grateful' following health update

READ: Hoda Kotb stuns fans with gorgeous wedding photos from 'magical' day

Savannah was overwhelmed and couldn't stop giving her children big hugs, as Michael greeted her Today co-stars.

"Now my whole family is here," exclaimed Savannah as she cuddled the children close to her.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.