Al Roker's daughter's wedding photo gets fans talking as noticeable guest is missing Al Roker shared a series of sweet snaps from his daughter's wedding

Al Roker shared a series of sweet snaps from his daughter's wedding - but there was one guest missing that sparked reaction from fans.

In one picture at the wedding of Courtney Roker and her husband Wes Laga, Al posed with his Today co-hosts including Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, and in another Hoda Kotb was at the dinner table.

But fans were left wondering where Savannah Guthrie was - and it turns out she had a special guest in town that meant she was unable to make the big day.

MORE: Today's Al Roker prepares for daughter's wedding with sweet family photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker and family have sweetest reaction to daughter's graduation

Speaking on Monday's episode of Today, Craig said that Al threw "a heck of a party" and Al shared that Courtney "married a lovely young man" and that they were "thrilled to throw a lovely wedding".

MORE: Al Roker has fans overjoyed as he celebrates exciting family news

READ: Al Roker shares emotional family post on bittersweet day: 'You are missed'

"Thank you for joining," Al added before noting that Savannah was unable to make it.

"My mom came to town," shared Savannah and after Al said she should have invited her, she joked: "Yeah she can dance!"

Savannah Guthrie revealed why she was unable to make the big day

"Once we got through the vows it was fine," Al said of how he was feeling on the big day and Sheinelle praised him for remaining "present" throughout the day.

The couple said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey where Al walked Courtney down the aisle.

He couldn’t wait to proudly give away his firstborn but ahead of the nuptials Al admitted he was nervous for one reason. In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the father-of-three said: "It's an outside wedding, so I am a little nervous about the weather."

Hoda, Craig, Dylan and Sheinelle were all there

He then went on to say that he didn't want guests to complain about the weather or compare his daughter's big day to theirs.

"Like, don't make me take you out at my daughter's wedding," he joked.

By the looks of things, the weather held out for the bride and groom and the indoor reception after the ceremony looked positively dreamy.

The father-of-three shares Courtney, 34, with first wife Alice Bell, and is also dad to children Leila, 22, and Nick, 16, who he shares with Deborah.

Read more HELLO! US stories here