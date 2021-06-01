Al Roker prepares for daughter's wedding with sweet family photo It's more celebration for the Roker family

Today's Al Roker has been having a great past few days, and he has the social media to show for it.

The weather forecaster and journalist uploaded a sweet family picture, with his wife and one of his daughters posing with what looks like a delicious loaf of banana bread.

"My #parisianprincess @cleilapatra is here for @ouichefroker wedding and @debrobertsabc made her some #bananabread" he wrote.

VIDEO: Al Roker and his family have the sweetest reaction to daughter Leila's graduation

Al's family has been in celebration mode recently. The post in question rings in his eldest daughter, Courtney's, wedding.

Al's wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, however, is the real star of the picture. Rather, her creation is.

While most fans have been congratulating the Today Show weatherman over the past few days, many took to this recent post to express their love for the cameo by the banana bread.

The Today show star's family are getting ready for his daughter Courtney's wedding

Several exclamations of "Yum!" and "Yummy!" abound in the comments section.

"Gorgeous ladies! And a beautiful loaf of banana bread!" one wrote, unable to ignore its presence.

The daughter featured in the picture is Leila, a journalist herself who recently graduated from the American University of Paris, another major reason for why the Roker family has been on cloud nine.

Al is a doting father to three children

Al posted several pictures of the graduation and the celebration that came with it as well. Al's candid Instagram has been a treasure trove of family moments and capturing the goings on of the day, nestled with snippets from Today and his other work.

He posted several shots over the Memorial Day Weekend of the meals that the family was having and tributes to fallen heroes.

The big wedding, according to Courtney's social media, happens in three days and we'll have the Roker family's joyful Instagram presence to help count us down to it.

