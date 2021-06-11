Aljaz Skorjanec shares heartfelt tribute to Janette Manrara following career change The Strictly star is joining It Takes Two

Aljaz Skorjanec has spoken out about his wife Janette Manrara's decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Professional dancer Janette joined Strictly back in 2013, but it was revealed on The One Show this week that she will be swapping the dancefloor for the sofa as she presents Strictly's sister show, It Takes Two.

Hours after the news broke, Aljaz took to Instagram to share a photo of Janette and sweetly praised her achievement. He wrote in the caption: "My @jmanrara is the new host of #strictlyittakestwo with @rylan. Beyond happy for you!!! Can’t wait to sit on that sofa... @bbcstrictly Ps. ‘All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them’- Walt Disney."

In the comments, Janette replied: "I love you," and Zoe Ball, who previously held the position but announced her departure in May, was amongst the first to comment with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Several of Janette's Strictly co-stars also shared their thoughts, with presenter Tess Daly adding clapping emojis, Motsi Mabuse writing: "Congratulations," and former contestant Karim Zeroual adding: "So happy and proud! She’s gunna SMASH it! "

Janette will be joining Rylan Clark-Neal as co-host of the show, with the pairing being dubbed a "dream team".

She explained that the seed of her hosting the show was first planted back when she appeared as a guest in 2013.

"I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that,'" she revealed.

Aljaz recently opened up about his marriage in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, explaining that the couple have always been very supportive of one another.

Speaking of their "amazing communication", he said: "We've had it from day one. We also have incredible mutual respect for one another and just being each other's support system through thick and thin especially in the industry that we're a part of is so important."

