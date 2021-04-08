Strictly's Janette Manrara makes surprise revelation about marriage to Aljaz Skorjanec The Strictly Come Dancing stars have been married since 2017

Janette Manrara has opened up about her marriage to fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec, crediting lockdown life for bringing them closer.

During a chat with Access All Areas on FUBAR Radio, the pro dancers admitted they have "fallen in love with each other all over again" - and have barely had a single argument!

WATCH: Janette Manrara makes surprise marriage revelation

"I know it's been awful for so many people. But I guess the light at the end of the tunnel for both of us has been that we've kind of fallen in love with each other all over again in a very different way," explained Janette.

"I've learnt how to cook. I've never been a fan of the kitchen and now I'm like, 'Ok, I could do this. I can cook meals for us'. But yeah, it's been nice, it's been nice. We actually, to be honest, we actually argued, like, I would say a handful of times in the last year, really, at all."

To which, Aljaz said in agreement: "Maybe once. Maybe once. I can only think of one."

Janette added: "We really haven't! We really haven't! And I remember talking to friends and talking to other couples and they're like, 'You're very lucky you know. It's not the case for many people.'"

The stars are fan favourites on Strictly

The couple met at a dance studio in 2009 and married in three ceremonies in 2017, one in London, another in Janette's native Miami, and the third in Aljaz's home in Slovenia. Since joining Strictly in 2013, the star dancers have become fan favourites.

"We absolutely love doing Strictly Come Dancing and being able to perform on that show every Saturday night and being a part of that is quite special, and probably one of the most special things we will ever do in our careers," Janette said of the last year's series.

She added: "But there is nothing that can compare to the feeling that you get when you are live on stage with an audience. Every single show feels totally different, even though it's exactly the same and that feeling is irreplaceable."

