Janette Manrara pulled out all the stops for her husband Aljaz Skorjanec's 31st birthday on Friday. However, there is one thing she's having major regret over – his birthday gift!

The Strictly professional admitted on Saturday that she thinks she "made a mistake" with her choice of present after buying Aljaz a PlayStation 5 console.

Sharing her woes on her Instagram Stories, Janette said: "I gave him his present in the morning, he really liked it, although I gave him his big, big present a couple weeks back – a PS5. May have been a mistake…"

By the sounds of it, Aljaz has been glued to his PS5 for the last few weeks – but in true Janette style, she admitted as long as her husband is happy, that's all that matters.

She added: "But nonetheless he was happy, I think he had a great birthday." She also captioned the clip: "Made a mistake but it's ok… he's happy."

Aljaz and Janette married in 2017

Janette paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband of almost four years on Friday. Posting a striking image of her beau on Instagram, she gushed: "To my #SlovenianPrince... ups, downs, highs, lows, good times, bad times, normality, and now even a pandemic... YOU are my rock in life; my everything forever and always!

"Today you deserve to be celebrated for the beautiful soul that you are. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUČKO!!!!! I love you to the moon and back!"

It wasn't just Janette who showed her love for Aljaz – his Strictly co-star Katya Jones went all out and baked him an incredible cake!

Katya Jones baked an impressive cake for Aljaz

Showing off her impressive creation on social media, Katya explained: "I'm still in my pyjamas because all day I've been busy with something. I was making a cake for Aljaz.

"See I've got gold leaf on my lip. I'm going to show you [pans camera to cake]. It's a chocolate and cherry cake. Basically a black forest with chocolate bark. And, listen to this, its coffee macaroons! And I've upcycled a Patron bottle and made this pretty cake stand. I know, it's pretty damn awesome."

