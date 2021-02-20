Jenni McKnight
Strictly star Janette Manrara revealed she regrets her birthday gift to husband Aljaz Skorjanec
Janette Manrara pulled out all the stops for her husband Aljaz Skorjanec's 31st birthday on Friday. However, there is one thing she's having major regret over – his birthday gift!
The Strictly professional admitted on Saturday that she thinks she "made a mistake" with her choice of present after buying Aljaz a PlayStation 5 console.
SEE: Take a tour around Janette and Aljaz's very chic home
Sharing her woes on her Instagram Stories, Janette said: "I gave him his present in the morning, he really liked it, although I gave him his big, big present a couple weeks back – a PS5. May have been a mistake…"
WATCH: Janette Manrara reveals regret over Aljaz Skorjanec's birthday gift
By the sounds of it, Aljaz has been glued to his PS5 for the last few weeks – but in true Janette style, she admitted as long as her husband is happy, that's all that matters.
She added: "But nonetheless he was happy, I think he had a great birthday." She also captioned the clip: "Made a mistake but it's ok… he's happy."
READ: Aljaz Skorjanec reacts after Janette Manrara's intimate marriage revelation
MORE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec look loved-up in romantic snowy snaps
Aljaz and Janette married in 2017
Janette paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband of almost four years on Friday. Posting a striking image of her beau on Instagram, she gushed: "To my #SlovenianPrince... ups, downs, highs, lows, good times, bad times, normality, and now even a pandemic... YOU are my rock in life; my everything forever and always!
"Today you deserve to be celebrated for the beautiful soul that you are. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUČKO!!!!! I love you to the moon and back!"
It wasn't just Janette who showed her love for Aljaz – his Strictly co-star Katya Jones went all out and baked him an incredible cake!
Katya Jones baked an impressive cake for Aljaz
Showing off her impressive creation on social media, Katya explained: "I'm still in my pyjamas because all day I've been busy with something. I was making a cake for Aljaz.
"See I've got gold leaf on my lip. I'm going to show you [pans camera to cake]. It's a chocolate and cherry cake. Basically a black forest with chocolate bark. And, listen to this, its coffee macaroons! And I've upcycled a Patron bottle and made this pretty cake stand. I know, it's pretty damn awesome."
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.