Janette Manrara has been a busy social butterfly since lockdown restrictions were eased – and we're loving her glam new wardrobe!

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked sensational on Friday night rocking a figure-enhancing gold dress and matching strappy heels for an emotional reunion.

Janette shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram alongside her former dance teacher and her son, as well as her mentor and "best friend" Jason Gilkison.

The pro dancer sizzled in her satin frock, which featured a nipped waist, daring thigh split and thick straps across her shoulders.

Janette let her dress do all the talking as she kept her makeup simple with a subtle smokey eye and glossy lips, and wore her hair pulled back off her face.

Captioning the post, Janette praised her friends with a sweet tribute to each of them, writing: "When my worlds collide! One of my dance teachers growing up who really shaped me into the dancer and person I am today, and dear friend, @lorycastro31...

Janette looked gorgeous in her gold dress

"@dangelocastro, her son, whose career I’ve seen unfold since the day he was born, now performing for @rambertdance...

"And my mentor & best friend who gave me the opportunity to truly become a professional dancer on stages across the world, @jasongilkison!"

Janette added: "My heart was full of joy! I felt as though all things in life are aligned and as they should be. More grateful then ever to have such talented and wonderful human beings shape my life as much as these individuals have."

Janette also wore gold for a girls' night out

Janette went on to thank former Strictly judge Darcey Bussell for putting on such a "wonderful evening" at the Royal Albert England in support of the British Ballet Gala.

The TV star enjoyed another reunion on Wednesday as she headed for a girls' night out with her fellow dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Giada Lini at Gola Restaurant in London.

Opting for gold again, Janette looked beautiful in a sparkly mini dress, which highlighted her bronzed legs. The glam little number was perfectly offset with a smart white blazer and a pair of shimmery, strappy heels – gorgeous!

