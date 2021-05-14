Gemma Atkinson reveals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara's exciting house plans The Strictly stars currently live in London

Gemma Atkinson has dropped the bombshell that her fellow Strictly stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are looking for a new house to buy… in Manchester!

While speaking on the We Built This City: Greater Manchester podcast to Lisa Morton, Gemma said: "When I did Strictly, I used to dance with Aljaz and we used to rehearse in Manchester and since then every year Aljaz has been looking at places to buy in Manchester because he just fell in love with the city. Him and his wife Janette were like: 'There's no city like it!'"

During the chat about living in the sought-after northern location, Gemma declared: "I wouldn't have it any other way." And it looks as though her love for the city has rubbed off on her dancing pals too!

Aljaz and Janette currently live together in London, and they have not discussed their moving intentions publicly.

During the coronavirus lockdown the stars revealed lots of their stylish UK capital abode.

Gemma and Aljaz danced together on Strictly

They moved into the property together in December 2018, and the residence has an open-plan living space with plenty of room for the couple's workouts.

Janette and Aljaz currently live in London

Their bathroom could rival that of a spa with a dreamy freestanding bathtub and modern textured walls.

The bedroom is extra special as that is where the couple keep their dancing accolades, including Aljaz’s prized Strictly Come Dancing glitterball, which he was awarded when he won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013.

The couple keep their dance trophies on display at home

Meanwhile, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are transforming their wonderful family home in Manchester which they share with daughter Mia. Work has already begun on their amazing garden, creating a sanctuary for relaxation and wellness.

It is unknown whether Strictly stars Aljaz and Janette would be looking to permanently relocate up north or if they would perhaps be investing in a second home. Watch this space!

