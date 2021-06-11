Nicole Kidman's sister Antonia poses with lookalike daughter in rare picture Congratulations are in order!

Nicole Kidman's sister Antonia is in a celebratory mood, after her daughter, Lucia Hawley graduated from the University of Sydney. The journalist uploaded a picture of herself standing with her husband, Craig Marran, and her daughter to make the announcement.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor just made a major change to his appearance

All three flashed huge smiles at the camera, as Lucia held up her diploma.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and sister Antonia have the sweetest sibling bond!

Antonia got all glammed up for the event, wearing a beautiful black dress with a floral design and translucent shoulders.

"Congratulations Lou," the doting mum wrote. "A big milestone. We're so proud of you."

Lucia was one of the first to respond to her mum's sweet post, writing: "Thanks mum," alongside a string of heart emojis.

Many other fans also celebrated the 23-year-old's huge achievement, with one writing: "What a wonderful moment," and a second added: "It's been a tough year. Well done for coming out the end with something to show for it!"

A third said: "An enormous congratulations Lucia!!"

The family had some great news to celebrate

The moment would have been bittersweet for the graduate as although Antonia and Craig were able to join her, Lucia's father, Angus Hawley, passed away following a heart attack in 2015.

MORE: Keith Urban shares moving rare photo of Nicole and grown-up daughters

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella transforms into Disney Princess in brand new photo

Antonia is Nicole's younger sister and pursued a job in journalism, previously working as a reporter for NBN Television.

She is also an accomplished author, having written two books about parenting, Feeding Fussy Kids and The Simple Things: Creating an Organised Home, a Happy Family a Life Worth Living.

Lucia's graduation will come as good news for Nicole, who will soon be feeling a bit lonely as her husband Keith Urban heads off to Las Vegas for a series of concerts.

The Undoing star paid a sweet tribute to the award-winning singer on Instagram at the start of week, alongside a black-and-white picture of him relaxing at home with their pet dog Julian.

Antonia is Nicole's younger sister

In the image, Julian looked less than happy, and Nicole penned: "Julian's reaction when he realised @KeithUrban will be away from home for a few nights when he performs in Las Vegas."

The supportive wife then went on to share details of where fans can purchase tickets to see Keith live, adding: "Tickets are on sale now at the link in my bio."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Ahh how sweet," while another wrote: "Aww, sounds like a little FaceTime is in order." A third added: "You two are goals!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.