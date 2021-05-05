Bella Cruise has called London home for a number of years now.

The 28-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise lives in the British capital with her husband, Max Parker, and occasionally shares snapshots from their life together.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son reveals large tattoo – and sparks major reaction with photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Connor Cruise shows off impressive gym skills with rare video

And her most recent Instagram post seems to suggest that the couple enjoyed a little trip to the seaside this week.

READ: Nicole Kidman's home with Tom Cruise had unexpected feature that caused trouble – details

MORE: Nicole Kidman and her mum look beautiful in sweet new photo together

Bella posted a photo taken at a stone beach with the sun shining and clear blue skies. She chose not to caption the image – which nevertheless proved to be a hit with her fans. "I want to be here," one told her, with a second commenting: "That's one beautiful shot."

Bella shared a seaside snapshot on Instagram this week

Bella certainly has an artistic eye. Her Instagram feed features a number of her pieces of artwork, which largely feature bold colours and abstract designs. She also launched her own clothing line, BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise) in February 2018.

READ: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's grand home is in a league of its own

Bella was adopted by Nicole and Tom during their 11-year marriage. Both she and her younger brother Connor, 26, have stayed well away from the spotlight; asked about her relationship with her eldest children in 2018, Nicole said: "I'm very private about all that.

The artist lives in London with husband Max Parker

"I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

MORE: Tom Cruise's $39.5million Colorado ranch with ex Katie Holmes is for sale - see inside

The Big Little Lies star also spoke about her daughter's connection to the UK. "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English.

Bella and Connor were adopted by Nicole and Tom when they were young

"We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and ten-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban, while Tom shares 15-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Read more HELLO! US stories here