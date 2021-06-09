Nicole Kidman's son Connor just made a major change to his appearance The 26-year-old looks totally different

Nicole Kidman's only son is summer-ready! Connor Cruise took to his Instagram Stories this week to reveal a major change to his appearance – and it really suits him.

Connor – who was adopted as a young child by Nicole and ex-husband Tom Cruise – has been sporting a full beard in recent months, along with longer hair on his head.

WATCH: Connor Cruise shows off impressive gym skills in rare video

But all that was gone on Wednesday in a new snapshot Connor shared with his fans.

The selfie shows a topless Connor looking directly at the camera with a completely shaved head and a closely-trimmed beard. "New face who dis?" he joked in the caption.

Connor has undergone a major transformation

Connor's transformation comes just a few weeks after he gave his followers a glimpse of his large forearm tattoo. The inking appears to be a nautical compass – particularly apt given his love of deep-sea fishing.

The Florida resident often shares snapshots from his fishing adventures on Instagram – and it's by no means his only passion. He also recently set up a social media account dedicated to his BBQ food, called Connor's Meatshack.

In recent months he has been sporting longer hair and a full beard

Connor and his older sister Bella were adopted by Nicole and Tom during their 11-year marriage. He briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps, starring in two films, 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake - before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing.

Bella, meanwhile, lives in Croydon, south east London, with husband Max Parker, and is a talented artist. The 28-year-old frequently shares examples of her work on her Instagram and sells a selection of her prints on her website.

Connor and Bella were adopted as young children

Following the end of her marriage to Tom in 2001, Nicole went on to find love with husband Keith Urban, and together they share two daughters – Faith Margaret, ten, and 12-year-old Sunday Rose.

Tom, meanwhile, welcomed daughter Suri, 15, with his third wife, Katie Holmes. The couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

