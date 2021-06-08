Nicole Kidman pays bittersweet tribute to husband Keith Urban The Hollywood actress shares daughters Sunday and Faith with the country music star

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been enjoying spending quality time together during the pandemic, but now that the world is opening up again, their schedules are getting busier.

Keith is preparing to go to Las Vegas for an upcoming series of concerts, and while Nicole is incredibly proud of him, she will miss him when he's gone.

The Undoing star paid a sweet tribute to the award-winning singer on Instagram at the start of week, alongside a black-and-white picture of him relaxing at home with their pet dog Julian.

Nicole Kidman paid a heartfelt tribute to husband Keith Urban

In the image, Julian looked less than happy, and Nicole penned: "Julian's reaction when he realised @KeithUrban will be away from home for a few nights when he performs in Las Vegas."

The supportive wife then went on to share details of where fans can purchase tickets to see Keith live, adding: "Tickets are on sale now at the link in my bio."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Ahh how sweet," while another wrote: "Aww, sounds like a little FaceTime is in order." A third added: "You two are goals!"

Nicole Kidman is Keith Urban's number one supporter!

Nicole and Keith have been staying at their home in Australia for the majority of the pandemic, having flown out there last summer.

The couple are currently living at their farmhouse in New South Wales, with daughters Sunday and Faith.

They originally went out to Australia so that Nicole could film her upcoming TV adaptation, Nine Perfect Strangers, and they have since been enjoying spending quality time with the star's family in the country she grew up in.

The celebrity couple share daughters Sunday and Faith

The star's mother Janelle and sister Antonia both live in Australia, and they have been making the most of their time together.

What's more, Nicole and Keith never leave their daughters when travelling for work, and have been getting help from her sister and mother while they have been working.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

