Penny Lancaster pictured in uniform on patrol in first sighting since joining police Rod Stewart's wife is a special constable

Penny Lancaster was pictured on patrol for the first time on Friday since confirming she is now a qualified special constable with the City of London police.

The wife of Sir Rod Stewart donned a kitted-out uniform as she patrolled the streets of London, and was even spotted engaging in a stern conversation with a member of the public during her shift.

Penny – who obtained her badge in April, a month after she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday – marched through the city centre wearing a tactical vest that featured an array of pockets for her handcuffs, a personal radio, and non-lethal weapons including a taser and a baton.

The TV star also wore the iconic police bowler hat, chunky boots and appeared to have an earpiece whilst on duty in photos obtained by The Sun.

With the same powers as a regular police officer, special constables volunteer their time free of charge. Penny started her training after appearing on Channel 4's 2019 series Famous and Fighting Crime, in which celebrities joined police officers on patrol.

Earlier this month, Penny gave her first interview since officially joining the beat, opening up to HELLO! about her new role and how she has the full backing of her rock-star husband and their sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, ten.

Penny has the full support of her husband and their sons

"Rod and the kids were a bit nervous of me becoming a police officer because you hear so much trouble on the news, but I told them there's lots of women, daughters, sisters and mums who are police officers and are serving the community," she told us.

"I feel I have joined another family, into which I have been fully accepted. Quite a few officers have used the phrase: 'Welcome to the family'. I feel honoured to have been embraced by the service."

She added: "I'm usually out on patrol with people half my age and I'm keeping up with them all."

