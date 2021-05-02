Penny Lancaster shares glimpse into romantic date night with husband Rod Stewart The Loose Women star posted the photo to Instagram

Penny Lancaster has shared a sweet photo from a romantic date night with her fans.

The mum-of-two took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, where she uploaded a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life with her husband, Rod Stewart.

MORE: Penny Lancaster reveals weight loss secret as she shares new photo

It looked as though the couple had spent some quality time together and enjoyed a relaxing time over the bank holiday weekend.

The snapshot showed a table filled with wine glasses, a vase of flowers, and two large Jo Malone candles – how lovely!

Penny and Rod have been married since 2007 and share two children: sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, ten.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster shows off her stunning kitchen at home with Rod Stewart

Earlier this year, the glamourous blonde provoked discussion after she talked about the couple's use of a child-rearing technique that some people find controversial.

SEE: Penny Lancaster and son Aiden coo over latest family addition in rare video

MORE: Penny Lancaster's 50th birthday cake is not what you'd expect

Speaking during an appearance on Loose Women, Penny defended letting her children "cry it out".

She went on to explain the process in more detail on her Instagram page after receiving some negative feedback.

Penny shared the sweet photo to Instagram

The 50-year-old wrote: "I feel I need to expand on the subject of so-called CIO (Cry-it-out) that I briefly touched on."

She went on: "My husband and I agreed that as I was breastfeeding every few hours, our baby Alastair (along with Aiden when he later came along) should be in his cot at the side of our bed but not in our bed (I cheated a few times [wink emoji])."

"At the age of 4 months we made the transition of having him in his own room to help him sleep more independently.

"However this didn’t stop him waking any less and sleep deprivation was becoming a real struggle for me." The star finished by saying: "There is no one-size-fits all approach… CIO or as I like to call it, teaching self-soothing (at the right time) is truly a gift of nighttime sleep that will really help long term."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.