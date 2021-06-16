Christie Brinkley has hilarious Brad Pitt tribute in her luxurious garden The model has an incredible garden

Christie Brinkley is a keen gardener, and the model might just have one of the best celebrity gardens out there – but it also features a small nod towards a Hollywood legend.

In a series of pictures on Instagram, Christie showed off her glorious garden in all its glory, complete with floral arches and an area for chickens to happily roam.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley's garden belongs on a movie set

The 67-year-old model explained how June was the most "gorgeous" time for her backyard as flowers sprung into full bloom.

She added how her and her family had been "enchanted" by the dazzling colours of the flowers, as well as their "heavenly fragrances".

In one of the snaps, she stood alongside a potted tree, and revealed that it had a small connection to Brad Pitt.

"And that potted tree I'm standing next to is my Avocado Tree we named Brad because it grew from a Pitt," she said. "We started it in a glass in the kitchen …and now look at how big it is!"

Christie revealed her Brad Pitt tribute

Fans loved the genius name, and one joked: "Beautiful. So I can grow my own Brad Pitt?" while another added: "Love, love the Brad Pitt Avocado Tree!!! Christie you are truly the best."

And many other fans raved about Christie's exceptional gardening skills, as one enthused: "BEAUTIFUL pics of your gorgeous garden!!! Your radiant spirit is reflected in everything you do!!!"

The star recently sat in her beautiful garden to make an incredible announcement, as she marked National Rosé Day.

"I promised a big announcement that I know you're going to love, and here it is - pink prosecco," she said, revealing that her Belissima Prosecco company was launching a new product.

"This is a first. Italy has just now approved of making pink prosecco, so it's a prosecco rosé and it's delicious.

The model's garden is a wonderland

"Wait until you try it. I'm so excited. It's delicious. Wait until you try it. It's so Italiano but pink."

Christie gave us total summer vibes as she sat outside on a picnic table barefoot, wearing an off-white printed dress, which was casual-chic and perfect for summer picnics and/or enjoying rosé at brunch with friends.

