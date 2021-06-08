Christie Brinkley floors fans with tour of immaculate garden at $29.5million home - watch Supermodel Christie is very green fingered

Whether it's jaw-dropping bikini photos or mind-blowing home snaps, Christie Brinkley is in the habit of impressing her fans, and she's done it once again with a full video tour of her unbelievable garden at her stunning $29.5million home.

The supermodel walked her fans through her vegetable patches and beautiful flowerbeds at her garden in The Hamptons dressed in gardening dungarees and a sun hat.

She revealed she has a "floral rose cave" which is an archway of stunning white blooms which, in fact, started from just one flower.

The star also explained that she had taken seeds from her greenhouse and replanted them into the ground for more space, and she told fans that she planned to harvest some lettuce from her garden to eat that night.

In the video, Christie's royal-worthy greenhouse could be observed, and it's not the first time we've been treated to a look at its beauty, as she has shared photographs of it to her feed before.

The supermodel beamed as she tended to some beautiful red flowers, while a host of other plants filled the building.

Christie has a massive greenhouse on site

The video has been viewed over 43,000 times and Christie's fans flooded the comments section with praise, with one fan writing: "Absolutely gorgeous!!!" and another adding: "My dream garden. Just sooo beautiful!"

Her followers were also impressed by her simple gardening advice: "If it doesn't work, don't focus on it."

Christie's dreamy New York estate is spread across 20 acres of land, with a working farm on site, and she clearly likes to spend a lot of time outdoors.

The model is a keen gardener

Inside, her glorious home is just as amazing, with a retro theme throughout, featuring an abundance of floral furniture and quirky artwork.

As well as her idyllic retreat in The Hamptons, the mother-of-three has a jaw-dropping Turks and Caicos property with unbelievable beachfront views, which also has beautiful flowers galore!

