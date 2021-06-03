Christie Brinkley shares rare photos of only son Jack – and sparks major fan reaction The American beauty is a mother of three

Christie Brinkley has taken to Instagram to celebrate the most important man in her life – her son Jack. The 67-year-old mom-of-three posted a series of snapshots in honour of Jack's 26th birthday, and sparked a major reaction amongst her fans.

The sweet family photo included pictures of Christie and Jack together when he was just a toddler, right through to more recent photos of her only son.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's idyllic second home is nothing short of paradise

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley and children dance together on Thanksgiving

She wrote: "Happy Birthday Jack Paris AKA Giacomo the Sonshine of my life! Your zest, zeal, good energy, curiosity and enthusiasm plus your lighthearted humor and thoughtfulness have made being your mom such a joy! Thank you for 26 awesome years‼ May your new year be your best one yet!‼ Love you my presh!"

MORE: Christie Brinkley's childhood school photo sparks unbelievable reaction

RELATED: Christie Brinkley's luxurious swimming pool is a slice of heaven

Christie's followers were quick to comment on her post, with a large number noting how 'handsome' Jack is. "He is so handsome and seems like a caring person like his mama. HB to him!" one told the star. A second remarked: "Happy Birthday to your handsome son! Enjoy celebrating!" And a third echoed: "Happy Birthday to your beautifully handsome son!!"

Christie shared a series of snapshots celebrating Jack's birthday

Christie shares her son with her third husband, real estate developer Richard Taubman. The actress was first married to French artist Jean-Francois Allaux before going on to find love with Billy Joel, father of her eldest child, daughter Alexa Ray.

MORE: Christie Brinkley is one proud mom as daughter Alexa marks incredible achievement

RELATED: Christie Brinkley, 67, wows in silky negligee

She was married to Richard from 1994 until 1995, shortly after Jack's arrival. In 1996 she married architect Peter Halsey Cook and they welcomed daughter Sailor Lee before their split in 2006.

Christie pictured with her three children

Just last month, Alexa and Sailor spoke about their mother in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"She has a very bubbly, energetic personality, but she takes her time in the morning. She doesn't need to, like, get on a face of makeup and full outfit," Sailor explained. "She can chill in her pajamas, do work, emails, play with the dog and then put on some overalls and go to the garden all day. That's just sort of like her day to day. It's not always glam."

Read more HELLO! US stories here