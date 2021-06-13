Christie Brinkley announces exciting news in the dreamiest summer dress It’s so perfect for the season

Christie Brinkley celebrated National Rosé day with fitting news - and did so in an off-the-shoulder dress that fans couldn’t stop raving about.

The supermodel hit Instagram to reveal a big announcement she had been teasing, sharing in an Instagram video that her Belissima Prosecco company had launched a new prosecco with a twist.

Christie's flowy printed dress is so chic!

“I promised a big announcement that I know you’re going to love, and here it is - pink prosecco. This is a first. Italy has just now approved of making pink prosecco, so it’s a prosecco rosé and it’s delicious,” she said in the clip. “Wait until you try it. I’m so excited. It’s delicious. Wait until you try it. It’s so Italiano but pink."

Christie gave us total summer vibes as she sat outside on a picnic table barefoot, wearing the off-white printed dress, which was casual-chic and perfect for summer picnics and/or enjoying rosé at brunch with friends.

Christie announced that her Bellissima Prosecco company had launched its first prosecco rosé

Fans went wild over Christie’s rosé announcement - and her dress too and kept asking the same thing about it.

“I like your white dress Christie,” one wrote. “Love your dress. Can you please tell me where it’s from?”, another added, while more chimed in with “I agree where is it from? I love it!!” and “Yes I want to know too.”

Christie didn’t reveal where she got the dress from just yet, but we’re keeping an eye out for those details.

Christie's palatial greenhouse looks like it belongs in a botanical garden

The mom of three also thrilled fans recently when she gave a mini-tour of the vegetable patches and flowerbeds at her garden in The Hamptons while dressed in gardening dungarees and a sun hat.

She revealed she has a "floral rose cave", which is an archway of stunning white blooms.

Christie also explained that she had taken seeds from her greenhouse and replanted them into the ground for more space and that she planned to harvest some lettuce from her garden to eat that night.

The fashionista’s royal-worthy greenhouse made fans swoon, with some calling it their “dream garden”. It’s certainly ours too.

