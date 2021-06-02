Christie Brinkley poses in mini dress at Gatsby-themed party with Katie Couric and Drew Barrymore The star looked stunning in green

Christie Brinkley is double vaccinated and not wasting any time! The mother-of-three has been making the most of her newfound freedom and has attended several gatherings – including a Great Gatsby-themed birthday party.

Sharing pictures of the fun night out, Christie told fans: "It's good. Isn't it grand? Isn't it great? Isn't it swell? Isn't it fun? Isn't it? Nowadays... After a year in quarantine, the answer is YES! It was A SWELL TIME at the Great Gatsby inspired bash that @cinemasociety's Andrew Saffir threw for the Happy Birthday of the dapper and dashing @danielbenedict where the Hamptons Roared back to life!"

The 67-year-old then went on to reveal who appeared in her photos, and it included her children, Sailor and Jack, as well as her good friend Donna Karan, Katie Couric, who "taught me the Lotion Motion dance", and "the fresh as a Daisy and sweet as a rose" Drew Barrymore.

In the pictures, Christie looks stunning in a flattering mini green dress, which she accessorised with a pair of black gloves, a pearl necklace and a 1920s headdress.

Her friends and fans loved her look and were quick to compliment her in the comments section.

Christie headed to the party with two of her children

" So gorgeous in green!" wrote one, whilst a second added: "Wow!! You guys look amazing!!"

A third remarked: "That green dress is amazing!"

Christie has been delighting fans with her outfit lately, most recently last week when she shared a throwback picture of her in hotpants and rollerskates.

Christie was tanned and beaming from ear-to-ear in the image which sparked a frenzy from her Instagram followers.

She captioned it: "Throwing it back to the days of disco, rollerskating and the Skylab was about to crash back down to Earth (thus my Skylab Protective Helmet)."

Christie said the photo was a throwback from 1979 and it was taken in her apartment.