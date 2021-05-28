Christie Brinkley is a throwback disco diva in hot pants and roller skates The star knows how to turn heads

Christie Brinkley took a walk down memory lane to share the most epic throwback photo on Instagram on Thursday - and it got everyone talking.

The model, 67, turned up the heat on social media with a snapshot wearing a fun and flirty outfit complete with white hot pants, roller skates and a helmet too!

Christie was tanned and beaming from ear-to-ear in the image which sparked a frenzy from her Instagram followers.

She captioned it: "Throwing it back to the days of disco, rollerskating and the Skylab was about to crash back down to Earth (thus my Skylab Protective Helmet)."

Christie said the photo was a throwback from 1979 and it was taken in her apartment.

"Always a cutie patootie," wrote one fan, while another joked: "I want your helmet," and a third commented: "LOVE the days of disco. So much fun."

Christie recently shared an even older throwback when she posted a school picture of herself on Instagram.

Christie shared the fun 1979 throwback with fans

She was praised by fans for sharing such an "inspiring" post about the importance of dreams.

The image was taken when she was 14 and studying in Paris. The star revealed that she loved her school "because my classes were conducted in French, and my uniform included a Beret!"

"Underneath that beret was a head full of dreams of living in a chambre de bonne (a garet) with a window looking over the rooftops of Paris, painting canvasses into the night while singing along to Edith Piaf, Serge Gainsberg, and Jacque Brel," Christie revealed.

Christie recently celebrated her 67th birthday

"Everyday when I put on my beret I looked in the mirror and felt like I was one day closer to realizing my dream. I looked the part ! That’s a start! 4 years later I made that dream my reality!"

The mom-of-three shared that she found her "joie de vivre" by "living the artist life in a tiny room with a great big view" and that the joy of life is her "wish for all of you!"

