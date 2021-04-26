Christie Brinkley shares glimpse inside show-stopping garden at historic Hamptons home Christie Brinkley has shared a private glimpse inside her historic Hamptons home

Christie Brinkley has shared a private glimpse inside her historic Hamptons home, revealing the stunning gardens and gorgeous interiors.

The model revealed that she has returned to Tower Hill, the home built in 1891 by Lion Gardiner, with her family and friends.

Thanking science for the coronavirus vaccination so that they could gather once more, Christie shared snaps of the trip, including a wander around the grounds, the blossoming spring flowers, and a dinner party.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's garden in The Hamptons belongs on a movie set – see video

Christie shared a series of snaps from her historic Hamptons home

Christie also revealed fascinating details of the property, sharing with fans that Gardiner "built the whimsical tower so he could keep his eye on their private Gardiner Island in Gardiners Bay."

In another post, she revealed it was the "most Bellissima day in the country to hike, garden, and celebrate reunions that are now possible thanks to the vaccine!"

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares unbelievable throwback bikini photo - and fans go wild

MORE: Christie Brinkley mourns sad death of co-star with heartfelt tribute

In one series of pictures, her son Jack was pictured with family friends, as they enjoyed her organic and vegan prosecco, Bellissima.

Friends and family enjoyed her line of organic prosecco

The group was pictured in front of a large tiled fireplace, with the room featuring lots of dark wooden furniture, and built-in bookshelves.

The trip to New York state comes after she spent much of the past year in Turks and Caicos with family and friends – sharing daily updates on social media, much to the delight of her followers.

The home was built in 1891

However in April the 67-year--old was forced to defend the decision to have lunch with over 15 people.

Among the guests at the table were Christie's two children, Sailor and Jack, as well as good family friend, Donna Karan.

Stylist and designer Erica Pelosini was also there, labelling the day in the comment section as the "Best day EVER!".

Christie was vaccinated earlier in 2021

Sharing photos and a video of the gathering, the model wrote: "One of life's greatest pleasures...a long lunch with friends!"

She also insisted that everyone at the table had received their full vaccinations.

Read more HELLO! US stories here