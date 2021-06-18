BBC Breakfast favourite Carol Kirkwood has gushed about finding love 13 years after her divorce from ex-husband Jimmy. The 59-year-old opened up about her secret romance with her "handsome" boyfriend in a new interview, describing their relationship as the "best thing that's ever happened to me".

Speaking with Prima Magazine, the weather presenter admitted she is extremely happy but isn't sure whether she is ready to remarry anytime soon.

"I don't want to say too much about my boyfriend, but I will say that he is very kind and very funny - he's always making me laugh. And extremely handsome, as well," she revealed.

"He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

Clearly smitten with her new man, Carol added: "He is the best thing that's ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt."

The former Strictly star parted ways from her husband of 18 years, Jimmy Kirkwood, back in 2008. She touched upon her heartache during a chat with Radio Times back in 2018.

Carol is famed for being BBC Breakfast's weather presenter

"I found myself when I got divorced. I started to do things and to think, 'I'm not going to say no, I'm going to say yes!'" she said. "I'm braver now. I've flown with the Red Arrows, jumped out of planes with the Red Devils. When I was younger I would never have done that because I'd have thought, 'Too dangerous!' Now I think, 'Oh, you've got to live your life!'"

Carol appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, and at the time, she touched upon dating after her marriage came to an end.

"I was married for a long time, and I got married quite young, so it's nice doing things I have the freedom to do now," she told The Sun. "If I want to go out to the theatre or go out with friends for dinner, I've got that freedom."

