BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood announces unexpected news – fans react

Congratulations to Carol Kirkwood, who announced on Thursday that she has written her first novel!

The BBC Breakfast weather presenter took to Twitter to share the exciting news, writing: "So excited! Can't quite believe that something that started out as just an idea in my head, has materialised into my FIRST NOVEL!!! Here is a sneak preview of the cover!!! Coming summer 2021."

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood leaves Naga Munchetty in hysterics

The cover reveals the title of the novel, Under a Greek Moon, and fans went wild for it, many wondering if they would be able to get a signed copy.

"For those asking... there will (hopefully) be opportunities for signed copies when the book comes out - watch this space! xxx," she replied, before later adding: "Thank you ALL so much for your 'good luck' tweets! I am ridiculously excited about the book!

Carol Kirkwood's novel, Under the Greek Moon, £12.99, Amazon

"It was such a wonderful experience creating the characters and watching them come to life. Knowing what they would and would not say and developing their personalities! Xxx"

According to Harper Collins, who is publishing the book this summer, Carol's novel is "full of romance, secrets and glamour" and "it's the perfect book to escape with this summer."

The book is available to pre-order from amazon for £12.99 and it seems to have already been a hit with Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke, who has reviewed it and said that it's "a real treat, wonderfully escapist with heart and drama – marvellous!"

Cathy Kelly, bestselling author of The Family Gift, adds: "Utterly engaging, deliciously escapist, with a heart as warm as its author's."

