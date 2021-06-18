Lorraine Kelly sends fans wild in the most elegant dress – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rounding off the week in style, Lorraine Kelly helmed Friday's episode of her namesake show in the most elegant pleated dress. A vision in purple, the TV star turned to one of her favourite high street brands for the occasion, donning the 'Iris' midi from Phase Eight's Sustainably Sourced Collection – and it's now on sale.

Lorraine looked so glamorous on Friday's show

Reduced to £75, Lorraine's desk-to-daywear dress features semi-sheer blouson sleeves and a versatile neckline. Crafted from recycled polyester, the fitted waistband and pleated skirt create an uber flattering silhouette that's both comfortable and chic. Not sure how to style your new favourite frock? Why not take a leaf out of Lorraine's book.

Iris Pleat Dress, £75, Phase Eight

Posting a photo of her latest look on Instagram, the 61-year-old accessorised with nude suede stilettos and her favourite heart charm necklace.

Modelling her signature sleek bob, Lorraine kept her makeup subdued and natural, dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow complete with a lick of mascara, rosy blusher and a pale nude lipstick match.

Sparking a reaction from fans, Lorraine's 444k followers were quick to comment on her look. "Elegant and classy Lassie," wrote one. "That colour looks fabulous on you," added another.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Best of Lorraine Kelly's Looks

Lorraine often turns heads with her on-screen wardrobe, and last month she had fans rushing to shop her striped shirt dress from Mango. Stepping out in a fiery red and lilac frock, the TV star gave off major summer vibes as she teamed her midi with white espadrille trainers – so glam.

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Lorraine relies upon her trusted stylist Sophie Rose Kirkwood, meanwhile her gorgeous hair and makeup is all thanks to her loyal makeup artist Helen Hand, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her famous client's beauty routine.

Revealing that Lorraine is always "easy-going" about makeup and trusts her completely, she said:

"Lorraine does have beautiful skin naturally so for the show I don't really use a primer or prep the skin. But for shoots I use Temple Spa cleanser, toner and eye make up remover which is cruelty free and vegan, and for moisturiser I use the MATIS Fundamental Face Cream and Teint Hyalu List Primer which leaves the skin feeling silky and smooth and makes for a great base to work on. Lorraine's eye cream is La Prairie."

