Lorraine Kelly reveals how she celebrated daughter Rosie's 27th birthday in style

Happy belated birthday to Lorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie! In this week's exclusive diary, the TV presenter tells us how she and Rosie spent an idyllic girls day away - of course joined by their adorable pet pooch Ruby. Read on for more...

To celebrate my daughter Rosie's 27th birthday we both decided to have a "girls only" spa night along with Ruby her cute miniature wire-haired sausage dog. Meanwhile our border terrier Angus stayed with my husband Steve to go the pub and watch the football.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly enjoys a girls day away

We headed to Ellenborough Park Hotel just outside Cheltenham for a bit of proper pampering. Although all the Covid rules were in place, staff made sure things felt as "normal" as possible. The weather was really good, so we could eat outside in "dining carriages" that felt very special and elegant.

Happy birthday to Rosie!

Ruby was treated like a Princess with her own bed, cushion and toys and she had a terrific time. While Rosie had a facial, we both sat in the shade by the pool. It was so relaxing and such a wonderful way to unwind. We had cocktails and brilliant food and the chance for a right good catch up.

Probably best of all, I had loads of cuddles with Ruby and had a lot of fun chasing her around the garden.

Lorraine enjoyed lots of cuddles with Ruby

Rosie and I have also been enjoying being part of Celebrity Gogglebox which is on every Friday on Channel 4 at 9pm. Of course, Ruby is the real breakout star and spends most of the time gently snoozing while we watch some hilarious, as well as thought-provoking television.

We both spent a lot of the first lockdown binge-watching programmes like Game of Thrones and every episode of reality shows Below Deck and Selling Sunset. We love TV so doing Gogglebox is a delight. The team are so friendly and once they set up they leave us to it and we forget we are being filmed.

The trio enjoyed a spa day in style

It's a chance to see shows that I might not always watch, including Naked Attraction which is a bit like Blind Date except that everyone is butt naked. Now that was an eye opener. I'm not sure Cilla would have approved!

