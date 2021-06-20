Amanda Kloots shares final heartbreaking photo of late husband Nick Cordero with son

The Talk's Amanda Kloots has paid tribute to her husband Nick Cordero on the first Father's Day since his tragic death. The talk show host shared the final picture she took of Nick and their son Elvis, and revealed that the Broadway star had "always wanted to be a Dad".

"Happy Fathers Day to my late husband, Nick. This is the last photo I have of Nick and Elvis on my phone and one of my favorites," she posted.

"Nick always wanted to be a Dad and loved Elvis more than anything in the world. And to anyone that is missing their father today, maybe having a first Father’s Day without their dad, my heart is with you. Remember they are only 2” away."

MORE: Amanda Kloots breaks hearts as she reflects on painful anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots reveals her son's adorable new habit

Amanda also shared a picture with her own father, and thanked him for "teaching me the importance of hard work, living a positive life, loving the Lord and believing you can do anything".

Nick died on 5 July 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March that year.

MORE: Amanda Kloots reveals the identity of her famous best friend

MORE: Amanda Kloots shares emotional message to someone very special

Amanda has been public about dealing with her grief, helping others who have been going through similar battles.

Amanda shared the final picture she has of Nick and Elvis

In early 2021 she revealed she suffered a "breakdown" before work after struggling with the pressures of being a working single mother.

Despite having a "manny and a nanny and amazing friends who will literally help me at any moment of the day", Amanda became visibly emotional on The Talk as she recounted the "mom guilt" she felt trying to "manage" her mornings with Elvis, two.

Amanda has shared her struggles with being a single working mother

Sharing a clip of the discussion on Instagram, Amanda captioned it in part: "I have to admit that yesterday I had a day where I just broke down. The mom guilt set in as I tried to manage my morning with Elvis. I was in tears before I even got to work.

"We can make mom life look glorious on Instagram (and there are many times it is) but what you don’t see, especially as a single mom, are the hardest times where we just wish there was someone there to pat us on the back."

Read more HELLO! US stories here