Amanda Kloots reflected on a painful anniversary on Tuesday – the day her husband, Nick Cordero, entered the hospital before his death from COVID-19 four months later.

The Talk star posted a short video to Instagram in which she is holding her son, Elvis, outside The Grove, the shopping centre she went to "kill time" after dropping Nick at the hospital.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "March 30, 2020, Elvis and I drove Nick to the emergency room at Cedar Sinai. With Covid restrictions in place, we didn’t know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner.

"We didn’t hug. We didn’t kiss goodbye. We couldn’t. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn’t take any risks. I don’t even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, 'I love you.'

"I told him I’d stay nearby and to call me when he’s done. We walked to The Grove to kill time. We thought it would be a couple of hours. That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick."

Amanda added: "My heart breaks today. I wish I could go back in time, run to him as he was walking away, grab him, kiss him and hold him in my arms. On April 1, he went on the ventilator and I never spoke to him again.

Amanda shared this heartbreaking video on Instagram

"To anyone, who like me, that dropped their person off at the hospital never to really 'see' them again, I’m thinking and praying for you today. This day is just hard, there’s no other way to say it."

Her fans were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "Love and light to you. Praying for you and for all who have lost someone to this terrible virus," followed by a broken heart emoji.

Another added: "I can’t imagine how hard that must be. I’m so sorry. Sending you all my love."

Nick died from complications of COVID-19 in July

Nick died in July following his painful battle with coronavirus. After his passing, Amanda found a special way to commemorate his life by creating a ring with his ashes.

The beautiful ring has Nick's initials engraved on it, his ashes and his birthstone - sapphire - as the crowning jewel.

