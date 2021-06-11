Amanda Kloots makes surprising admission about marriage to Nick Cordero The Talk star lost her husband to COVID-19

The Talk star Amanda Kloots tragically last her husband, Nick Cordero, last year to COVID-19 and now she’s opened up about their marriage and revealed something unexpected

The TV personality was devastated when he passed away, leaving her to raise their son, Elvis, alone.

But when Nick was alive, Amanda says everything wasn’t as rosy as it may have seemed and said she was "not a good wife".

Amanda Kloots pays tribute to late husband with gorgeous peice of jewellery

Amanda spoke to The New York Times about her upcoming memoir, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, and admitted she wasn’t supportive of Nick’s decision to pursue music over acting.

He wanted to move the family to Los Angeles from New York and Amanda was against it.

"I was not understanding any of it," she said of his song writing. "I was like, 'This is a waste of time, and we have no money.' He did not feel supported by me. I wasn't supportive."

Amanda sadly lost her husband during the coronavirus pandemic

In fact, they argued over the decision for a year before she realised something had to give. "I finally came to a place of, 'This is marriage, you have to compromise,'" she said.

They moved to LA in 2019 just months before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

He tragically passed away due to COVID-19 complications and Amanda says she "learned to appreciate his music too late," but added, "I’m determined to keep his voice alive."

Amanda is raising their son Elvis alone

Amanda never expected to lose her husband, and when she dropped him off at the hospital she was convinced he would only be there a couple of hours.

"I don't even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, 'I love you.' I told him I'd stay nearby and to call me when he's done," she said in an Instagram video.

"That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick. My heart breaks today. I wish I could go back in time, run to him as he was walking away, grab him, kiss him and hold him in my arms. On April 1, he went on the ventilator and I never spoke to him again."

