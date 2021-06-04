Amanda Kloots shares emotional post thank you for late husband Nick's mom Nick Cordero died almost a year ago

The Talk star Amanda Kloots has praised her mother-in-law for being the "strongest woman I know".

Lesley Cordero, the mom to the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, celebrated her birthday on Friday and Amanda thanked her for the "unwavering support" she has given over the past year.

"It’s Lesley Cordero’s Birthday today!!!!! Happy Birthday Mom!" Amanda shared alongside a sweet picture of the pair together.

"To those of you who don’t know, Lesley is an incredible artist and this past year has sold her art all over the world! Follow her @lacordero64 - She is quite possibly the strongest woman I know, the most resilient and brave."

Amanda added: "I’m very grateful for our bond now and your unwavering support and love to Elvis and I. If anyone deserves a fabulous birthday and a year filled with good health and happiness it is YOU!"

"Elvis and I love you mom and can’t wait to see you hopefully soon!" she concluded.

Nick tragically died in on 5 July 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. Their son, Elvis, is two.

The toddler is now sleeping through the night, and Amanda recently shared a moving account of how she had been battling with the pressures of being a single working mother.

Despite having a "manny and a nanny and amazing friends who will literally help me at any moment of the day", Amanda became visibly emotional as she recounted the "mom guilt" she felt trying to "manage" her mornings with Elvis, two.

Sharing a clip of the discussion on Instagram, Amanda captioned it in part: "I have to admit that yesterday I had a day where I just broke down.

"The mom guilt set in as I tried to manage my morning with Elvis. I was in tears before I even got to work.

"We can make mom life look glorious on Instagram (and there are many times it is) but what you don’t see, especially as a single mom, are the hardest times where we just wish there was someone there to pat us on the back."

