The Talk's Amanda Kloots shares incredible news with fans The star is a mum-of-one

The Talk's Amanda Kloots has thrilled her fans as she shared some incredible news about her young son, Elvis.

Amanda is mother to Elvis, who she had with husband Nick Cordero, who tragically passed away last year after contracting coronavirus.

Amanda was taking part in a Mother's Day programme for an upcoming edition of The Talk, and she brought the one-year-old along with her.

WATCH: Amanda Kloots' son has the best reaction to homeschooling

The event actually marks Elvis's television debut, and Amanda paid tribute to the moment with an Instagram post.

The star took a picture of a piece of parking that had been reserved for her son, and wrote: "Someone makes his television debut today on @thetalkcbs.

"Ladies and Gentleman, Elvis is in the building!! Tune into our Mother's Day show today!"

Fans were overjoyed with Amanda's announcement, as one wrote: "Omg is this not the sweetest thing?!! Ha! GO ELVIS! As they say in show biz…break a leg…but not literally please."

Elvis is making his TV debut

A second added: "How special, especially for Mother's Day. Excited to see adorable Elvito."

And a third made a joke about his favourite toys, as they said: "That is so cute. He should roll up in his trash truck."

Amanda has many co-hosts on The Talk including Carrie Ana Inaba, Elaine Welteroth and Sheryl Underwood.

But the show recently let Sharon Osbourne go following an on-air altercation where she defended Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle.

Sharon has gotten some support from some of her former co-hosts, including Amanda, who commented on a picture of Sharon kissing husband Ozzy Osbourne. "Aww, love this," she wrote.

Amanda is a doting mum to Elvis

Sharon returned the favour, commenting on a post of Amanda with Elvis sat on her lap by writing: "THE SMILE," alongside a heart emoji.

The Talk came back from its 10-week hiatus in mid-April following Sharon's on-air argument with her co-hosts.

Sharon insisted that Piers' comments, and her defence of him didn't make either of them racist.

When Sheryl and Elaine attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became emotional.

