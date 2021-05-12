Amanda Kloots reveals identity of her famous best friend The Talk star shared a very touching post on Instagram

Amanda Kloots has experienced overwhelming grief in the last ten months following the tragic death of her husband, Nick Cordero.

Thankfully, the Talk star has been surrounded by friends and family who have been on hand to offer their love and support to both her and her son Elvis, who will be two next month.

Among those closest to Amanda is Scrubs actor, Zach Braff. In a new post shared on Instagram, Amanda spoke sweetly about their friendship ahead of an interview with the star.

She wrote: "On June 14th, the day before Live Your Live goes on sale, I will be sitting down in conversation with my best friend @zachbraff for a very special @sixthandi event.

Amanda opened up about her friendship with Zach on Instagram

"Nick, Zach and I all met performing on Broadway in 2014. We became very close and have stayed close since. Many of you know that he so graciously gave Nick, Elvis and I a home to live in when we first moved to LA.

"During Nick's hospital battle he even welcomed my family into that home so Elvis and I weren't alone. If anyone else knows this story first hand, it is him. The love and friendship runs deep between us."

Zach pictured with Nick, who tragically passed away in July 2020

Broadway star Nick died from complications of COVID-19 in July. In an interview with People in October, Zach said he had been amazed by Amanda's strength during Nick's fight with coronavirus.

"Amanda doesn't believe in giving up. She fought with all her might until Nick's last breath," the 46-year-old shared. "She didn't just sit there and wait to be told what to do by the doctors; she began to research and ask questions and built a global army of supporters. She is one of the strongest human beings I have ever met."

Amanda and Nick with their son Elvis

He continued: "While Nick was sick, she was taking care of him, researching cures, rallying her online supporters, running multiple businesses and still managing to be an incredible mother to Elvis. Even when she is down, she finds a way to motivate herself to get up and take Elvis on adventures.

"He's the sweetest little boy. I finally got my first hand-hold from him the other day. I didn’t wanna ruin it, so I mumbled through gritted teeth, 'Amanda, take my phone out of my pocket and take this picture!'"

