The Talk's Amanda Kloots in tears after heartbreaking parenting confession

Amanda Kloots revealed she suffered a "breakdown" before work on Wednesday after struggling with the pressures of being a working single mother.

Appearing on the CBS show, The Talk star became visibly emotional as she recounted the "mom guilt" she felt trying to "manage" her morning with her son, Elvis, 23 months.

"I'm waking up, I'm trying to make coffee, I see that I have 20 emails and texts that I need to answer," Amanda began.

"Elvis is hanging on my leg. 'Mama, mama, mama!' And I'm like, 'I know honey I'm so sorry!' And I'm trying to make coffee and I'm trying to answer the emails and I think to myself, 'Okay if I put on Trash Trucks he'll be okay.'

"But then I'm like, 'No Amanda, these are like the two hours of my morning that I get to spend with him and I'm just going to put him in front of a TV?' Now I'm having this severe guilt."

Despite having a "manny and a nanny and amazing friends who will literally help me at any moment of the day", Amanda admitted that "it is a battle on a daily basis and it's really hard".

Amanda shared her 'mom guilt' on The Talk

Sharing a clip of the discussion on Instagram, Amanda captioned it in part: "I have to admit that yesterday I had a day where I just broke down. The mom guilt set in as I tried to manage my morning with Elvis. I was in tears before I even got to work.

"We can make mom life look glorious on Instagram (and there are many times it is) but what you don’t see, especially as a single mom, are the hardest times where we just wish there was someone there to pat us on the back."

Amanda's husband died in 2020 after coronavirus-related complications

Amanda was referring to her late husband, Nick Cordero, who died on 5 July 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.

After 95 days in hospital, he passed away from coronavirus-related complications at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre at the age of 41.

