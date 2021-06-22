Christina Anstead and ex-husband Ant mark huge milestone after split The former couple split in September 2020

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead have officially closed the chapter on their marriage nine months after announcing their split.

The former couple have reportedly finalised their divorce and been granted joint legal and physical custody of their son Hudson, 21 months, according to People.

MORE: Christina Anstead sizzles in a pink swimsuit for celebratory reason

The duo will also reportedly not have to pay each other any spousal support going forward and have privately agreed upon how they will be dividing up their assets and property.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Anstead shares exciting news in beach video

Christina and Ant's milestone comes just nine months after the Christina on the Coast star announced their split, and seven months after she officially filed for divorce.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in a statement on Instagram in September 2020.

She added: "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

MORE: Christina Anstead and daughter look so alike in new photo

SEE: Christina Anstead shares rare photo of all three children inside family home

Christina and Ant announced their split in 2020

Ant – who is also a father to daughter Amelie, 17 and son Archie, 14, with his first wife – was left devastated by the breakup, saying at the time: "It really hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed."

He added: "But I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, 'Wake up; you’re incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things.'"

Ant has since moved into a brand new Laguna Beach home, while Christina recently found a buyer for their former family home in Newport Beach, which they also married in, after listing it in April for $6million.

The star plans to remain in the area with her three children – she also shares Taylor, ten, and Brayden, five, with ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa – but they will also be seeking new adventures following the news she has purchased a second home in Tennessee.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.