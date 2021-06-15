Christina Anstead looks just like her daughter in new picture Christina is a mom to daughter Taylor and sons Brayden and Hudson

Christina Anstead is a doting mom to three children, including daughter Taylor, 10, and in her latest post, fans couldn't believe how much Christina looked like her daughter.

MORE: Christina Anstead delights fans with exciting news in beach video

The Flip or Flop star had held a small gathering with some friends, and they posed around a marble table in a glamorous kitchen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Anstead marks special moment with her lookalike children

Christina had gone for a natural look, forgoing makeup and wearing her blonde hair down, as she smiled at the camera.

"Sunday funday," she captioned the snap, adding a frog emoji, as floods of comments came in praising her look.

But many fans also noticed her resemblance to her daughter, as one posted: "Holy cow I see your daughter soooo much in this picture!"

A second said: "Wow Taylor and you look so alike in this picture," while a third wrote: "Gosh your daughter looks like you!"

One fan even noted the resemblance and complimented Christina's look, adding: "Again you look so good without all the makeup. You definitely can pull it off! I thought I was looking at Tay’s big sister."

Fans praised Christina's natural look

Christina shares her daughter and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa. The star shares her other son, Hudson, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

MORE: Christina Anstead looks so happy in photo with her 'work husband'

MORE: Christina Anstead looks stunning in flirty corseted dress

The Christina on the Coast star recently thrilled fans when she posed with Taylor alongside Hudson.

All three were flashing huge grins at the camera, and Taylor had even adorably wrapped her arm around her half-brother.

Although Brayden didn't feature in the picture, Christina did share two clips of him on her Instagram Stories.

In the first clip, Brayden sauntered over to the pool in his swimming trunks to retrieve a pool toy, while in the second, he did a little jig while playing a game with some of his siblings.

Fans noticed a strong resemblance

The doting mom rarely shares pictures of all three of her children together, so fans were overjoyed last month, when she managed to get them together for a family photo – even if it wasn't perfect!

Although Taylor looked well-behaved in both of the snaps, Brayden was pulling a funny face in one of them, while Hudson did the same in the second.

"We will never be one of those families who can get those perfect insta pics," the 37-year-old jokingly lamented in the post's caption.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.