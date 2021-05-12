Christina Anstead to make fresh start with family following beach house sale The Flip or Flop star is a doting mother to three children

Christina Anstead put her beloved Newport Beach house on the market earlier in the year, and is now set to officially move on.

The Flip or Flop star has found a buyer for the $6million property, which was listed in April.

The mother-of-three lived in the home with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, who she separated from in September.

The star plans to remain in the area with her three children, but they will also be seeking new adventures following the news she has purchased a second home in Tennessee – which will no doubt be an ideal holiday home for the young family.

Christina is a doting mother to children Taylor, ten, and Brayden, five, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa.

The star also shares 20-month-old son Hudson with Ant.

Christina Anstead has found a buyer for her Newport Beach house

The beach house boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, with additional features including a walk-in pantry, swimming pool and marble island kitchen.

Christina has spent many happy years in the property – in which she designed the interior – and it is where she tied the knot to her former husband in 2018.

Christina and Ant went on to welcome son Hudson in 2019, who they now co-parent.

While it's been a difficult time for Christina and Ant following their split, the couple are now in a good place.

The Flip or Flop star is moving to a new home with her three children

Ant recently spoke to HELLO!, where he explained: "Being that we both have experience with co-parenting has certainly helped make it easy.

"We have found a groove that works for us both and puts Hudson first."

As well as keeping busy with her house move, Christina has also been promoting the new series of Flip or Flop, as well as Christina on the Coast which kicks off at the beginning of June.

The star recently shared a preview photo with additional details of the upcoming series.

The beach house is where Christina married ex-husband Ant Anstead

She posed for a professional photo inside her home and announced: "Excited to share that Christina on The Coast season 3 will begin airing 14 brand new episodes on June 3 at 9pm on @hgtv as well as @discoveryplus.

"This season not only has Amazing transformations it also has a lot of beautiful real estate - including a beachfront home in La Jolla and our second home in Tennessee! My favorite season yet."

