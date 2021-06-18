Christina Anstead sizzles in a pink swimsuit for celebratory reason The Flip or Flop star looked tanned and toned

Christina Anstead was in full summer swing when she rocked a blush pink swimsuit for an oceanside celebration.

The Christina on the Coast star looked like a Californian beach babe in an Instagram post which got her fans talking.

In the image, the mum-of-three wore a pair of denim hot pants over her one-piece and topped off her outfit with a baseball cap. She was sipping champagne with a friend by the water as the sun beat down on them.

"Cheers to a closed sale. Thank you @troyhowardrealestate for doing an excellent job representing me. Now time to find that home on the coast."

Christina has sold her home - after the initial sale fell through - and is excited for the next chapter of her life with her three children, Taylor, ten, Brayden, five, and Hudson, one.

Her fans congratulated her and wrote: "Wishing you the best to a new beginning," and, "onward and upward! Congratulations on a new start."

Christina has sold her house

The star split from her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, back in September 2020, but they continue to co-parent their son.

Ant has also found himself a new pad in Laguna Beach and is making a fresh start after the breakup which devastated him.

Taking to Instagram, the British television presenter gave fans a sneak peek at his fixer-upper home.

Christina is ready for a fresh start after her divorce from Ant Anstead

Hudson gave the tour of the multi-level property as he ran from room to room with his father following.

Ant also shared photos and videos of Hudson enjoying a dip in a paddling pool on the balcony with the most amazing views.

He spoke to HELLO! about how he and Christina manage parenting their son post-split and said: "Being that we both have experience with co-parenting has certainly helped make it easy. We have found a groove that works for us both and puts Hudson first."

Christina shares her other two children with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and Ant has a son and daughter from his first marriage too.

