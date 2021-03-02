Christina Anstead shares rare photo of all three children inside her beautiful home The TV star took to Instagram

Christina Anstead has shared a rare photo of all three of her children - Taylor, 10, Brayden, five and one-year-old, Hudson - together.

Sitting on the floor of their famous mum's beautiful home, the kids could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they played with their new Rottweiler puppy, Biggie.

The TV star revealed that they'd welcomed a new puppy at the beginning of the year, writing: "Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family - Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love."

Christina's lovely family snap comes a week after she gave fans an update on her health after they expressed their concern over her recently weight loss.

The Flip or Flop star shared two clips on social media inside a doctor's office with an IV in her arm.

The famous mum shared the snap on Instagram

Christina - who battles autoimmune diseases - informed her followers that she was receiving treatment from her doctor to boost her immune system and was getting an injection of vitamins.

She credited the masked professionals for "helping me to have the best life possible".

Christina has Hashimoto's thyroid disease and PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), as well as skin flare-ups caused by certain foods, so she has had to completely overhaul her wellness regime.

In February, Christina had shared a selfie from the bathroom of her home and some of her followers said she looked "sad" and "thin".

The star clapped back with a video and said: "So, people are commenting that I look really skinnier and I need to eat. This is actually the way that I’ve always weighed."

