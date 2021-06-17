Christina Anstead's ex-husband's fresh start with son revealed He was the Christina on the Coast star's second husband

Christina Anstead isn’t the only one moving on after her most recent breakup… her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, is also making a fresh start.

The father of the Flip or Flop star's youngest son shared exciting news with fans which involves one-year-old Hudson too.

Ant was delighted to show off his new pad after months of searching for the perfect place to call home.

Christina Anstead's son gives tour of his new home with dad

Taking to Instagram, the British television presenter gave fans a sneak peek at his luxury Laguna Beach home - and it's beautiful.

Hudson gave the tour of the multi-level property as he ran from room to room with his father following.

Ant also shared photos and videos of Hudson enjoying a dip in a paddling pool on the balcony with the most amazing views. He also got to grips with the hose and sprayed his famous father, which thrilled him no end.

Ant loves spending time with his son

Ant captioned the post: "Today we added an “essential” addition to Temple home....And after numerous water fights the prize was an ice lolly in the paddling pool and an afternoon of pure FUN!"

The dad-of-three adores spending time with his youngest child - he has two older children from his first marriage - and his fans also love their interaction.

They commented on the posts with heartfelt messages and wrote: "Such a very happy and well adjusted boy who loves his daddy," and another added: "Beautiful. Once your other children can come too it will be a perfect home."

Ant is a doting dad

Ant hasn't been able to see his son and daughter who live in the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic and opened up to HELLO! about how hard that has been.

He said: "Neither of them have US status and as soon as COVID hit, the borders closed to Europe and they were effectively trapped there. I miss them terribly!

"But we make do and consider how lucky we are with FaceTime and we have a text group called "Best Friends" which is littered with daily contact.

Ant added: "Between us, we choose to focus on the good we have in our world, and we know when we eventually see each other it’s going to be magical."

