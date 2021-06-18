Christina Anstead's ex-husband Ant makes surprising revelation after split

Christina Anstead's ex-husband Ant Anstead has opened up about life post-split, admitting that he has realized "what's important" in his life.

The father-of-three split from the HGTV star Christina in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage.

But he has now moved into a brand new Laguna Beach home, and admitted that over the last few months he has "realized how little I need, and what's important."

"I don't need anything but [my son] Hudson and my health. All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude," he shared.

British star Ant told People: "When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there.

"I've realized in the last nine months, this sounds ridiculous, but actually the only thing I owned was a couple of wine glasses, plus a cup and a kettle."

Ant with his son Hudson

Ant has now found his own place and revealed that it has been "overwhelming" because "nine months ago, I packed my clothes and I left.".

But Ant, who is also a father to two teenagers from a past marriage, said that he is feeling "amazing" and that he is "in this kind of real space where I don't have any stuff. So everything is new. I'm not carrying anything over."

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the television presenter gave fans a sneak peek at his luxury Laguna Beach home - and it's beautiful.

Ant and Christina split in September

Hudson gave the tour of the multi-level property as he ran from room to room with his father following.

Ant also shared photos and videos of Hudson enjoying a dip in a paddling pool on the balcony with the most amazing views. He also got to grips with the hose and sprayed his famous father, which thrilled him no end.

Ant captioned the post: "Today we added an “essential” addition to Temple home....And after numerous water fights the prize was an ice lolly in the paddling pool and an afternoon of pure FUN!"

