Michelle Pfeiffer shares emotional selfie as she bids a bittersweet goodbye The star left with her spirits high

Michelle Pfeiffer continues to give fans what they want on her social media: stunning pictures, showing off her naturally good looks. She continued on that journey with her latest post.

The actress, 63, posted a selfie of herself in a car, playing with the hair as she simply smiled for the camera.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer's appearance in new photo gets fans talking

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals dilemma about appearance

"Leaving NYC. My batteries recharged. Bittersweet goodbye," she captioned her post, delighting her two million followers with more of her authentic self.

Of course, fans noticed. "Batteries recharged and beautiful as always," one wrote. Another commented, "We will keep NYC warm until your return." And several continued to comment on her beauty, with words like "Beautiful" and "Perfection" being thrown around.

The actress continues to stun fans, even in her bittersweet moments

Even Australian journalist Laura Brown couldn't resist commenting, as she simply added the wave goodbye and heart emojis.

Michelle also recently posted a rare snapshot with her daughter, Claudia. "Out on the town with my girl," she captioned it. Claudia, who was adopted by Michelle right before she met husband David E. Kelley, is one of her two children, the other being her son John.

MORE: See inside Michelle Pfeiffer's $22.5 million home - which rivals a wellness retreat

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer shows off age-defying transformation with new makeup look

While quite close with her family, Michelle rarely features them on her social media, preferring to keep that aspect of her life private. Her feed usually consists of au naturale snapshots of her living her life, or scenes from her work on projects like the upcoming Ant Man movie or The First Lady.

Michelle caught a few eyeballs with a rare family photo with her daughter

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer wows with quirky swimsuit photo at her mega mansion

Discussing her return to cinema after a long break in Town & Country magazine, she said, "I realised my daughter was looking at colleges, and I saw the writing on the wall. I thought, 'This is going to hit me really hard. It’s time for me to get back into moviemaking."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.