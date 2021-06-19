Michelle Pfeiffer posts very rare photo with stunning daughter

Michelle Pfeiffer delighted fans with a glamorous photo alongside someone very special on Friday. The Ant Man actress, 63, took to Instagram with a selfie alongside her beautiful adopted daughter, Claudia, 28, and her social media followers were positively spellbound by the image.

In the snapshot, Michelle looked gorgeous wearing a strappy top with her hair worn loose around her shoulders.

Claudia wowed in a red outfit with natural makeup and the star simply captioned the image: "Out on the town with my girl,"

Fellow actress Jessica Capshaw wrote: "Beautiful inside and out. Have so much fuuuuuuun!!!" and a fan added: "Wowwww! Finally we get to see her OMG."

Michelle and her longtime husband, David E. Kelley, are proud parents to Claudia and her brother John, 26.

She was in the process of adopting her daughter when she first met her producer husband and she opened up to Good Housekeeping in 2007 about those early days.

Michelle was in the process of adopting her daughter when she met her husband

"The adoption process was already in motion when he and I met. So when she came, he and I had only been together for about two months," she shared.

"So we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

The star continued: "And, you know, we were both adults. It's not like we were kids anymore, and we were both at the age where we were ready to start a family.

Michelle and David have two children together - pictured in 2007

"So we both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together, and in a strange way, it took the pressure off us, as a couple.

"We had something else to focus on. It was sort of perfectly timed. I mean, it's a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn't always the best way."

