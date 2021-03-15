Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with quirky swimsuit photo inside her pool in LA The Scarface actress lives in Los Angeles with husband David Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer isn't one to take herself too seriously and delighted fans with a fun poolside photo over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the Scarface actress shared a fun picture of herself posing in her swimming pool, dressed in a wetsuit, a snorkel, and flippers.

"Deep sea diving – Covid edition," she wrote alongside the image, which was liked over 31,000 times.

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Omg this is the best thing I've seen all day," while another wrote: "Bet you're having the best time." A third added: "This looks super fun to me!"

The Hollywood star lives in Los Angeles with her husband David Kelley, and has been enjoying spending quality time at home during the pandemic.

Michelle has been keeping busy with work too, and it was recently announced that she was set to star in upcoming TV show The First Lady, alongside an all-star cast.

Michelle Pfeiffer shared a fun swimming pool photo with her fans

The actress will play Betty Ford, while other well known names include Gillian Anderson, who will play Eleanor Roosevelt, Dakota Fanning, who will play Susan Ford, and Viola Davis, who will play Michelle Obama.

The mother-of-two also recently returned to Hollywood after a five-year break to star in dark comedy French Exit.

Discussing her return in Town & Country magazine, she said: "I realised my daughter was looking at colleges, and I saw the writing on the wall. I thought, This is going to hit me really hard.

The Hollywood star has been keeping busy during the pandemic

"It’s time for me to get back into moviemaking…Your seat is never saved in this industry. It’s very competitive.

"There’s that transition time when you’re not the ingenue and you’re not really old enough to be the grandmother—you’re not old enough to play Frances.

Michelle lives in LA with husband David Kelley

"I'm at an age when the parts are getting more interesting again for me. I guess the timing of it really worked out, because I don't feel I missed out on much."

On what the future holds, the star added: "I want to do more theatre. I've got too much on my plate at the moment, but that's the thing I wish that I had been able to do more of."

