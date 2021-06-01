Michelle Pfeiffer gives a sneak peek into her Ant-Man workout routine She’s coming back to Ant-Man more ripped than ever

Michelle Pfeiffer is re-entering the quantum realm, and she's making sure that she has the strength to get out of it on her own this time.

In a fun Instagram video, Michelle gave fans a peek into her process prepping for her role as Janet Van Dyne for the Ant-Man franchise.

But there’s no line running or special effects work; it’s just cold, hard exercise that’s on the cards right now.

VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals her dilemma about her appearance

“Janet Van Dyne entering the quantum realm this summer,” she says, before turning on what looks like a treadmill. “I’ll be ready.”

And then the star is seen taking off on a strong run, giving the camera cheeky looks from time to time.

The Hollywood star looked incredible in her latest workout video

Commenters on the video can’t stop celebrating Michelle, well-known for frequently defying conventions of her age, including her fellow celebrities.

“You are an inspiration,” wrote Leslie Jordan. Julianna Margulies couldn’t help but share a few clapping and strong arm emojis.

And Michelle's onscreen Marvel daughter, Evangeline Lilly, also chimed in, cheering her on with a "Go Mama!" and a few emojis for good measure.

Michelle at the Ant-Man premiere

Michelle first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2018 when she played the original Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

This was her first time in the superhero universe since her iconic turn as Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns.

She reprised her part as Dyne in Avengers: Endgame, and will return for 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, scheduled to start filming this summer.

The 63-year-old often shares fun Instagram posts

The 63-year-old actress is no stranger to Instagram posts that have sent fans into a tailspin.

Whether it’s for beautiful throwbacks or comedic relief, the star has never been one to take herself too seriously and keeps it refreshing on her social media.

