Michelle Pfeiffer's $22.5million home rivals a wellness retreat – see inside

Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband, TV producer David E. Kelley, bought their home in the Pacific Palisades for $22.5million in 2020, according to The Real Deal.

It is believed to span 10,329 square feet of space and includes six bedrooms, 10 and a half bathrooms and boasts "some of the best ocean, golf course and mountain views on the most coveted street in the Riviera", as stated on the former listing. It also features its own private gym complete with yoga and pilates room, an outdoor infinity pool and a wine cellar, making for Michelle's very own wellness retreat. Take a look inside.

Michelle Pfeiffer's home gym

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer films inside beautiful home gym

Michelle previously shared a video of herself on a treadmill in the home gym, showing that it is equipped with state-of-the-art machines, and is decorated with cream walls and white linen curtains.

Michelle Pfeiffer's bathroom

Michelle's main bathroom is designed with white marble walls and flooring, and features a large freestanding silver bath tub. The room offers beautiful views, while Michelle also has the option to close down the blinds (electric, of course) for privacy.

Another look at Michelle's bathroom shows that it has curved ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling arched window with brown wooden frames.

Michelle Pfeiffer's closet

In keeping with the calming vibe of the house, Michelle has colour-coordinated her wardrobe and arranged them into perfectly folded piles.

Michelle Pfeiffer's bedroom

Michelle's bedroom is designed with white walls and wooden furniture including a rattan bed frame and a wooden bookcase where Michelle keeps both books and framed family photographs.

Michelle Pfeiffer's garden

Michelle posted a selfie of herself in the garden, showing that it is furnished with cushioned sun loungers surrounding the pool.

There is also plenty of greenery outside, as seen in another snap of Michelle.

