Michelle Pfeiffer shows off age-defying transformation with new makeup look

Michelle Pfeiffer is an age-defying beauty. The Scarface actress wowed her Instagram followers as she showed off her pretty made-up face which she had proudly done herself, writing: "I did it! Socially distanced shoot coming up. Doing my own makeup."

The 62-year-old Hollywood star added: "First time practicing applying false lashes. Thank god for YouTube! Pretty pleased with myself."

Michelle's fans were quick to compliment her on her beauty transformation, with several calling the actress "pretty" and "stunning". "Beautiful as ever," one follower replied, while another enthused: "Gorgeous, as always!" "Very impressive" and "still got it" were among the other comments.

The post showed Michelle striking her best pose for the camera, as she angelically looked skyward and fluttered her new false lashes. Her trademark blonde tresses were swept to the side and she completed her look with a soft pink lip.

Over the festive period, the Grease 2 star has been sharing some delightful throwbacks, including one of herself playing Stephanie Zinone in the Grease sequel, very aptly dressed as a Christmas tree. Michelle captioned the image: "Merry Christmas from your Girl for All Seasons," adding heart, Christmas tree and crying laughing emojis.

Michelle rocked her false lashes

Earlier this month, the Stardust actress also shared a photo of herself with her daughter from the 1990s. The star posted a snapshot of a beautifully framed picture in which she is gently kissing a young Claudia Rose, who is now 27.

Michelle looked stunning in a white trilby hat, sunglasses and a navy swimsuit as she snuggled with her bundle of joy. "#TBT. 1993. This little nugget started our family and rocked my world," the mother-of-two sweetly captioned the post.

The tender image came after Michelle, who is married to David E. Kelley, posted another throwback with one of her children as a baby. In the photo, the actress was sat on a sofa with her newborn snuggled up on her chest, fast asleep. Michelle was makeup-free and gazing over the baby's head with a weary expression on her face. "#TBT. Way back when. Blissful exhaustion," she captioned the relatable post.

